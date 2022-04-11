Checking in on the San Diego Kids All Sing Choir Workshop practice in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Music Educators Association – Southern Border Section (CMEA-SBS) is hosting the SAN DIEGO KIDS ALL SING Choir Workshop and Concert.

The purpose of the event is to provide access to choral music for students ages 8 – 12 with opportunities for exposure, education, and engagement with local San Diego based artists, and area artistic organizations. Local expert teachers, conductors and musicians are volunteering to GIVE children the chance to discover the many joys of singing in a choir and learning about the benefits of VAPA.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live with the excited young students who showed off their skills and had fun being on TV.

The workshop and concert is scheduled for May 7, at the Chula Vista Presbyterian Church.

