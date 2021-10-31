Checkpoint in downtown San Diego nets nine DUI arrests

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in downtown San Diego netted nine DUI arrests, authorities said Sunday.

Nine vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 1400 G Street, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., said Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers also issued one citation at the checkpoint, where 534 vehicles were screened and 10 motorists were evaluated, Obregon said.

