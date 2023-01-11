Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.

The proposal could require all newly constructed homes to be built with electric stoves, but there has been a ton of backlash from the American people.

Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the negative consequences a ban on gas stoves would have on the restaurant industry and the American people.