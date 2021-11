SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Swing by Motorcycle Monkey on November 6th, 13th and 20th, and donate a $15 one-time ride fee to participate in Chef Bob’s three weekend Poker Run!

The poker run benefits the Armed Services YMCA, specifically military kids of our heroes in uniform.

Motorcycle Monkey’s Clint August discussed the upcoming event and shared more on how you can participate on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.