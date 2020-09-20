Chef Deborah Scott preparing for COVID-19 purple tier regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chef Deborah Scott, executive chef and partner Cohn Restaurant Group, is Preparing Restaurants for the purple tier coronavirus regulations should San Diego County move out of red into purple.

San Diego County appears poised to regress into the state’s most restrictive public health tier due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, a decision that could be made Tuesday, when state data is released.

Chef Deb joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what changes restaurants could face.