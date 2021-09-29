Chelsea King’s father joins the fight against SVP placement in Rancho Bernardo





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The father of a slain teenager spoke out against a possible SVP placement in Rancho Bernardo.

Over a decade ago, 17-year-old Chelsea King was raped and killed during an after-school run. Her father, Brent King, is now standing up against an SVP placement that could threaten neighborhood children with the same fate as his daughter’s. He spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

Those who are interested in donating to the fight, please visit chelseaslight.org