Cherry Blossoms are blooming at the Japanese Friendship Garden





The Cherry Blossoms are back in bloom at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park. Typically the JFG has hosted a week or weekend long event, but this year they have decided to extend it through the entire month of March. The celebration will continue to combine both cultural education with family fun by offering special virtual and on site programming during the month of March. From kendo demonstrations to visiting weekend vendors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at JFG or from the comforts of their home. The JFG is open daily from 10-6 and admission is $12. Masks are required.