Cherry Park named president of the 2022 Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The non-profit San Diego Bowl Game Association’s board of directors has elected Cherry Park president of 2022.

The association oversees the annual Holiday Bowl and other year around calendar events.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with the new president of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, Cherry Park, about her new position and what she plan on doing this year.