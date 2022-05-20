Cheryl James-Ward, remains on administrative leave amid opinionated board meeting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A meeting held last night at the San Dieguito Union High School District yielded little results as board-members considered the employment

The District’s Superintendent was placed on paid administrative leave after making controversial remarks about the academic performance of Asian students.

It takes an affirmative vote of three board members to change Ward’s employment status.

Ultimately, the votes were not there, meaning doctor Ward will remain on administrative leave.

The board heard from dozens of parents, some calling for her to be fired, others calling on current board trustee Michael Allman to resign, alleging bullying tactics and harmful language in meetings.