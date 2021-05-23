Chewy the puppy searches the galaxies for his fur-ever home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chewy is an Australian kelpie and husky blend, only two months old but ready for his new family to take him to a new galaxy far, far away.

Right now, he’s 11 pounds but estimated to grow to 40-60 pounds.

As a shepherd blend, he has plenty of energy and needs somewhere to spend it.

Shepherds are intelligent and are excellent at learning tricks, but can get bored if they’re not stimulated.

Chewy is already male-neutered and has up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identifications.

His adoption fee is $525, which allows for 25% for your first stay at Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is currently offering Cuddle Puppy Packages for those looking for puppy time at birthday parties, small family gatherings, or just families looking to destress with puppy time.

Puppy Packages are available to both individuals and businesses.

Both Business Buddies and Cuddle Puppy options have separate donation tiers.

More information can be found here: https://animalcenter.org/get-involved/business-partnerships

Orphaned Objects Memorial Day Sale: Find deals on furniture, household items, designer clothing, shows, bags and more and support orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The sale is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit https://animalcenter.org/shopping/orphaned-objects-resale-shop for more.