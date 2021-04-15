Chicago review board releases bodycam footage of fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo

CHICAGO (AP) — Body camera footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month shows the officer yelling “Drop it!” at the teen right before he opens fire.

A still frame taken from the jumpy nighttime footage released Thursday appears to show that Adam Toledo wasn’t holding anything and had his hands up, or partially up, when the officer shot him in the chest. Police say the teen had a handgun on him that morning, and the bodycam footage shows the officer shining a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo after he shot him.

Before the footage and other investigation materials were released, Mayor Lori Lightfoot implored the public to stay peaceful.