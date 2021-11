Chick-fil-A to hold 14th annual Military Appreciation Night

POWAY (KUSI) – Chick-fil-A is showing its appreciation for service members.

The popular chicken joint will be holding it’s 14th Annual Military Appreciation Night at the USS Midway Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 10th. Navy veteran and Chick-fil-A Owner Jeremy Stump spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the event.