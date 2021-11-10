Chick-fil-A to hold Military Appreciation Night aboard the USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 14th Annual Chick-fil-A Military Appreciation Night is bringing together fighter jets, Chick-fil-A goodies, games, music, swag bags, and FUN to show gratitude for America’s troops.

Just in time for Veteran’s Week, the event takes place on the USS Midway Museum on Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event organizers will also use the opportunity to celebrate the 246th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Danny Putnam, Owner & Operator of Chick-fil-A Encinitas, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss details of the event.