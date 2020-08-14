Chihuahua left severely injured in Mountain View area, authorities seek tips

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Friday reached out to the public for help in finding whoever severely injured a 1-year-old Chihuahua in the Mountain View neighborhood early this month.

A good Samaritan found the dog in an alley off South 39th Street near Franklin Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, according to the San Diego Humane Society’s Law Enforcement unit.

The Chihuahua was taken to the San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine, where he is in critical but stable condition with a guarded prognosis, Humane Society officials said.

“We are hoping someone might recognize this dog and can help us find the person who did this,” said Humane Law Enforcement Chief Bill Ganley. “This is a helpless animal who did not stand a chance against the person who decided to hurt him. It is heartbreaking.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the injured dog is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the Humane Law Enforcement unit at 619-299-7012, then press 1. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

The San Diego Human Society published the following press release on the issue:

