Child abuse and neglect cases up nearly 80% amid coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Child abuse pediatricians are seeing a spike in abuse and neglect cases amid the coronavirus pandemic. This coming as there is a simultaneous 40% decrease in reporting of cases due to school not being in session and children having less in person doctor visits.

Child abuse pediatricians have seen an 82% increase of outpatient visits and 75% increase in inpatient consultation since the government ordered shelter in place order began.

The increased rates despite decreased reporting indicates that there is likely a large population of children who are being harmed but not being recognized because there injuries aren’t severe enough to be recognized or referred to medical services.

Medical Clinical Director in the Chadwick Center at Rady Children’s Hospital, Dr. Shalon Nienow, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the coronavirus lockdowns are leading to the increase in child abuse and neglect cases.