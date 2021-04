Child Abuse Prevention Month with Promises2kids





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the importance of communities working together to strengthen families.

Torosian discussed the impact on kids once they enter foster care and how Promises2Kids steps in to provide a full range of services to support youth during troubling times.