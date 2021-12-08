Child killed by stray bullet laid to rest, family pleads for justice





SHERMAN HEIGHTS (KUSI) – The body of the child who was killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving was laid to rest Tuesday. The family of Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos held a mass and funeral at Our Lady of Angels Church in Sherman Heights. Angel’s aunt, Maria Gaspar-Casillas said the family has not been given an update from homicide detectives except to say they are still processing evidence from the scene.

“It’s 12 days since he passed. He was 12 years old and we’re still waiting for answers,” she said. “So, if anybody knows anything, please contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers. Any information, as small as you think, can be very helpful.”

Angel’s blue casket was carried into the church surrounded by family, friends and loved ones who are questioning why his life was cut short. On Nov. 25, 2021, investigators confirmed Angel was struck by a single bullet that came from east of his location in the backyard of a home. He was celebrating Thanksgiving with dozens of family members who tried to render aid until paramedics arrived. Angel was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

This is not the first tragedy the family has endured, but Angel was known for always bringing comfort and joy to others during difficult times.

“He was an angel who walked with us for 12 years and I can honestly say, in every picture he’s next to his mom. He’s been his mom’s rock since his sister’s passing,” Gaspar-Casillas said. “He was a gift to her since the loss of her first child, just helping her navigate that.”

The family is still waiting for updates from investigators, hoping for details into what they have uncovered. On Wednesday, the family will canvas the Skyline neighborhood where the tragedy happened with the organization, Mothers with a Message. They will meet at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, at 7400 Cahill Drive in the Skyline neighborhood. Mothers with a Message advocates and supports families who have lost children to senseless violence.

“We will be going through the neighborhood in hopes that any leads, can lead to someone’s arrest, or maybe the person’s conscious will get to them, and they’ll say something,” Gaspar-Casillas said.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Sherman Heights with how Angel was remembered, and if police have released any new details.