Childcare provider in Chula Vista opens for Essential Workers





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Wee Care Preschool in Chula Vista re-opened Monday to essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also amended the age restriction temporarily to help meet the demand of the community. Polling done by Wee Care showed there was a huge need for child care among essential workers in Chula Vista.

There are many Chula Vista residents who work in the service industry and the construction sector that are still having to report to work.

The vice president of Wee Care Preschool, David Suder, said “Wee Care Preschool has been serving Chula Vista for 22 years, and usually accepts only preschoolers up to age 6 but the state has allowed us to accept up to 10 school-age children to help essential workers with school-age kids as well.”

Suder went on to say that they will comply with social distancing protocols and safety for staff including having teachers wear masks and gloves and disinfecting equipment and rooms.

There are two other Wee Care Preschool locations in San Diego those are still closed but the vice president says they may end up opening them in the next few weeks depending on the demand.