Children at low risk for COVID-19 delta variant, says Dr. Jeff Barke





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer camps are seeing a rise in COVID-19 outbreaks ahead of the new school year.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the risk children have to COVID-19.

He explained that children have little to no risk of COVID-19, and added that the delta variant is not more lethal towards children than the last.

There is no reason to vaccinate or mask children, said Dr. Barke.

However, the CDC has announced new guidance for mask wearing in schools and is recommending masks for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status.