Children continue to silently suffer as the state of emergency mandates continue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – No masks, no more! It’s time to defend the children of the state who have been negatively impacted by the constant mandates and shutdowns being presented while being in the state of emergency.

Children have lost two full years of education alongside two years of socialization, necessary for proper maturity, because of the shutdowns and mandates. Suicide rates amongst children have gone up 50%, while also suppressing for unknown emotional and psychological trauma.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with City of El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, about standing up on behalf of your children to defend them against the harmful mandates.