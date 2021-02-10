Children’s book author inspired by Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An African American children’s book author shared a book entitled, NOT Sharing Is Caring which is described as a colorful, rhyming, and fun to read book that teaches students how to keep themselves and others safe at school during the Covid-19 pandemic.

San Diego teacher and author, Mater Cofield, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her new book and how Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes inspired her to write it.

NOT Sharing Is Caring is for sale on AMAZON in paperback and e-book formats, and was recently selected as one of the books to be featured in the 55th Local Authors Showcase with the San Diego Central Public Library.