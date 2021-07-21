Children’s book author using latest book to help young leukemia patient

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Author Lindsay Reiling was inspired by her son’s friend’s battle with leukemia to write what would become the best-selling children’s book, The Race.

Reiling also grew up with a brother diagnosed with leukemia, Blake, who passed away at 19.

The author herself joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the details behind her book.

Those wishing to purchase a copy of The Race may do so here.

100% of all proceeds go to BC Children’s Hospital in British Columbia, Canada, to help those children fighting leukemia.

Keep up with Reiling on Instagram here.