CHP increased DUI patrols for Thanksgiving





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area and statewide starting tonight for five days as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

During the yearly “maximum enforcement period,” scheduled to run from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, all available CHP officers will be on duty, scouting local freeways and rural routes for DUI offenders, the state agency advised.

“As with every holiday, the CHP will work to keep motorists safe as they travel to gatherings with friends and family,” Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said Monday.

“Our officers will be on patrol to take enforcement action as necessary and to provide assistance to motorists who are

stranded or in need of help on the side of the road.”

During last year’s Thanksgiving safe-roads campaign, the CHP jailed 1,033 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, compared with 868 arrests over the comparable period in 2020, the agency reported.

Last year, 42 people died in collisions and other incidents on roadways under the CHP’s jurisdiction over the Thanksgiving weekend. The fatalities included 16 pedestrians and a bicyclist.

Half the vehicle passengers killed in collisions nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2020 — the latest year for which data is available — were not wearing seatbelts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.