CHP issues Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy last seen in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (KUSI) – California High Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday night for a 2-year-old-boy last seen in Riverside County.

Celestine Stoot Jr. III has not been seen since Sunday in Lake Elsinore, according to CHP.

The boy’s father, 42-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., is suspected of abducting the child.

Stoot Jr. drives a 2020 Silver Kia Optima with a California temporary plate numbered U335133.

He is considered armed, dangerous, and is a wanted homicide suspect, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Officials encourage anyone who sees Celestine Stoot Jr. to call 911 at once.