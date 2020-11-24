CHP kicks off its annual CHiP’s for Kids Toy Drive in Eastlake





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As part of the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) annual CHiPs for Kids Program, the CHP and its partners will be hosting a day to help kick-off this year’s campaign.

CHP officers along with representatives from Waste Management and Walgreens stores will be on hand collecting toys to help underprivileged children this holiday season.

CHP is encouraging the public to help make a difference during this holiday season by donating an unwrapped new toy. All the toys collected will go to a child within the San Diego area.

The CHiPs for Kids Program allows officers to meet the public and build positive relationships with children.

CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive is a Community Outreach Program that has been in existence for 32 years.

This year’s event kicks off in San Diego on Tuesday, November 24 at Walgreens in Eastlake from 2:00-8:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Walgreens on November 24, you can drop off a new unwrapped toy at any Walgreens store and at any of the three San Diego County CHP offices (San Diego, El Cajon, and Vista). A contactless donation option is available this year on Amazon Registry (CHiPs for Kids) https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/38EEX3N98G89K/guest-view.