CHP maximum enforcement begins New Year’s Eve, lasts all weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To encourage safe travel for those on the road, a maximum enforcement period will be in effect starting early in the evening on New Year’s Eve and lasting throughout the entire weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

“Ringing in the new year should be an exciting time filled with celebration and hope,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers.”

Maximum enforcement will begin at 6:01 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continue through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

During last year’s CHP Maximum Enforcement Period, 56 people were killed in crashes statewide. Half of those vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts.

During that same 78-hour period, CHP officers made 709 arrests for driving under the influence throughout California.

The CHP will have all available personnel on patrol during the New Year’s operation, including drug recognition evaluators to assess suspected impaired drivers.

The CHP’s ramped up enforcement efforts are part of its mission to provide the highest level of safety, service and security.