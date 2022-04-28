CHP officer shot on freeway in Mission Valley, suspect in custody
MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A California Highway Patrol officer has been shot twice in the hip on I-8 at I-805 in Mission Valley early Wednesday evening, authorities confirm.
Both West Bound and East Bound I-8 are closed.
West Bound I-8 at I-15 is also closed.
North Bound and South Bound I-15 ramp to WB I-8, closed due to police activity.
A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, said police.
Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in unknown condition, a fire dispatcher said.