CHP officer shot on freeway in Mission Valley, suspect in custody

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A California Highway Patrol officer has been shot twice in the hip on I-8 at I-805 in Mission Valley early Wednesday evening, authorities confirm.

Both West Bound and East Bound I-8 are closed.

West Bound I-8 at I-15 is also closed.

North Bound and South Bound I-15 ramp to WB I-8, closed due to police activity.

A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, said police.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in unknown condition, a fire dispatcher said.