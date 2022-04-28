CHP officer shot on I-8 freeway near Mission Valley, causes freeway closures
MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A California Highway Patrol officer was shot on I-8 at I-805 near Mission Valley early Wednesday evening, authorities confirm.
Both West Bound and East Bound I-8, and I-15 was closed for hours.
WB I-8 at I-15 have opened with two right lanes open and two left lanes still closed.
A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, said police.
Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in serious to stable condition, a fire dispatcher said.
KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Scripps Mercy Hospital with more details.