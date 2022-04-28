CHP officer shot on I-8 freeway near Mission Valley, causes freeway closures





MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A California Highway Patrol officer was shot on I-8 at I-805 near Mission Valley early Wednesday evening, authorities confirm.

Both West Bound and East Bound I-8, and I-15 was closed for hours.

WB I-8 at I-15 have opened with two right lanes open and two left lanes still closed.

A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, said police.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in serious to stable condition, a fire dispatcher said.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Scripps Mercy Hospital with more details.

I just spoke to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the officer after the suspect opened fire. He says he used his sweatshirt and the officers belt to stop the bleeding. Traffic on the 8 west in #MissionValley is still being impacted by investigation. pic.twitter.com/MbUBnC3wfi — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) April 28, 2022

CHP provides update on officer shot in Mission Valley: – 8 year veteran investigating traffic collision, involved in a struggle with a pedestrian

– single gunshot, wounded right thigh

– serious but stable condition

– there is no threat to the public — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) April 28, 2022