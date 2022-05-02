CHP officer shot on Mission Valley freeway released from hospital

A California Highway Patrol officer who was shot on the 8 freeway near Mission Valley last Wednesday was released from the hospital on Sunday.





California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Pacheco, who was shot in the leg while investigating a traffic crash Wednesday, has been released from the hospital.

CHP Officer Salvador Castro said Sunday that Officer Pacheco, “was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.”

In a statement posted to a GoFundMe account, Officer Pacheco wrote, “My wife and I are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we have received. We’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us during this difficult time. From the donors, to the hospital staff, coworkers, friends, family, law enforcement, and everyone who assisted on scene. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Pacheco was admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital on April 27 when he suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. CHP said during that investigation, 25-year-old Yuhao Du attacked him and reached for his firearm when the gun discharged. Good Samaritans are credited with helping save Pacheco’s life by rendering aid until paramedics could arrive on the scene. Other bystanders held Du on the scene until his arrest.

Du is facing multiple charges including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and taking a firearm from a peace officer. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday.