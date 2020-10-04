CHP officers open fire killing suspect following pursuit from Santa Ana





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A suspect who led law enforcement on a chase from Orange to San Diego counties died Sunday in a hospital after officers opened fire on southbound Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident began just before midnight when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop, and ended in Chula Vista, according to CHP spokesman Salvador Castro.

A news video appears to depict at least 10 gunshots during the standoff. A police dog is shown being deployed as part of the investigation.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Castro said.

All lanes of I-805 southbound, north of Orange Avenue, were shut down for the investigation Sunday morning.