CHP releases a new Labor Day PSA





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CHP recently released a new PSA advising all drivers to take precautions that keep themselves safe behind the wheel and protect others – such as buckling up, avoiding distractions, adhering to a safe and legal speed, and never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend, 45 people were killed in crashes throughout California, according to CHP. Nearly three-quarters of all the vehicle occupants killed within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt. In addition, the CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour enforcement effort in 2019.

“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence is extremely dangerous, not only to the person driving but to everyone on the road with them,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “If you travel this holiday weekend, make smart decisions and drive to arrive.”

To help keep California’s roadways safe and assist motorists this weekend, all available CHP officers will be on patrol for the MEP, which begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, September 4, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 7.

CHP officer, Mark Latulippe, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss CHP’s plan in San Diego during the Labor Day weekend.