CHP urges San Diegans to drive safe during winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Highway Patrol was already receiving higher than average calls leading into the Friday-Saturday winter storm. During rainfall, CHP receives 4x the average call rate due to accidents on the road.

The department warns San Diegans to drive slow and safe during the rain, and to get off the highway if possible if involved in an accident.

Public Information Officer Jesse Matias of the CHP joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with advice for drivers during the rain.