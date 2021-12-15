CHP warns drivers to slow down, especially near flood prone areas





FASHION VALLEY (KUSI) – From the beaches to more flood prone areas of the county, California Highway Patrol has been reminding drivers to slow down.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River with more information.

Salvador Castro, Public Information Officer with CHP, said that the top causes of accidents during rain are speeding and staying too close to the car in front of you.

Leave early, give yourself more time to drive, drive slower, and keep a good distance between your car and others, Castro emphasized.