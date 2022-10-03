Chris Ello talks about the Padres post-game celebration and the road ahead

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s official, the Padres are headed to the playoffs!!

While the Padres played the White Socks at Petco Park on Oct. 2, a game across the country decided their fate: the Brewers lost to the Marlins and the Padres secured a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Chris Ello from 97. 3 The Fans to talk about the Padres post-game celebration after losing to the White Socks and the future of their season.

KUSI’s Brandon Stone and Chase Izidoro were inside the locker room as the celebrations were underway. Check out some of the amazing scenes in the video below: