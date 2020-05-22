Chris Farley’s brother Tom discusses family members being first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firemen, policemen, and our healthcare heroes aren’t the only ones who can be considered first responders.

Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley, says family members can actually be first responders when they see a loved one suffering from substance use disorders like alcoholism.

Recovery advocate, Tom Farley, joined us on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how we, as family members, can be first responders to loved ones struggling in difficult times.