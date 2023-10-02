Chris Martin of Coldplay gifts House of Music in San Diego a Keyboard

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mission of The House of Music San Diego is to teach and mentor underprivileged youth throughout San Diego by providing music lessons and instruments in an effort to develop their artistry and cultivate life skills.

Chris Martin of Coldplay just gifted the House of Music a keyboard while he was in town for the San Diego show at Snapdragon Stadium.

Catherine Rells and Chris Springer of House of Music joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of the gift and share more details about the organization’s efforts.

For more information visit: www.thehouseofmusic.org