Chris Perkins: What next after Chauvin’s conviction on 3 counts?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 12 jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd had three counts to consider and returned guilty verdicts on all three.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. The case came down to two key questions:

Did Chauvin cause Floyd’s death and were his actions reasonable? Each charge required a different element of proof as to Chauvin’s state of mind. Chauvin was taken into custody after Tuesday’s verdict.

Now a judge will gather information from attorneys before issuing a sentence. Chauvin faces up to 40 years on the most serious count.

