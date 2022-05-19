Chris Rodriguez (R) slams Mike Levin for continuing to claim GOP will raise taxes on Americans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christopher Rodriguez, a Republican candidate for California’s 49th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.

Rodriguez is campaigning against incumbent Mike Levin, and Republican candidate Brian Maryott.

Rodriguez has a scathing ad out where he labels both opponents as “empty suits,” as he says he is the one to actually get things done that will benefit the people of the district.

Recently, Democrats across the country have campaigned on claiming Republicans want to raise taxes on Americans. But that isn’t true, so why are they doing it?

The claim was promoted by Democrat Mike Levin, who currently represents California’s 49th Congressional District, and Republican candidates Christopher Rodriguez shot back on Twitter.

@MikeLevin is tone deaf and out of touch with the real world struggle. The hard working people of #ca49 are being forced to pay a $5200 per year inflation tax because of @MikeLevin and the Democrats failing policies. Americans are suffering and @MikeLevin wants to blame others. — Christopher Rodriguez (@Vote4crod) May 18, 2022