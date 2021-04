Christian High’s Kristin Williams is USD WBB bound, while hoping to inspire next generation

Kristin Williams made Christian High School girls basketball school history after scoring 51 points in a single game. But now, she is prepping to take on USD to continue her athletics and academics.

She credits her family for pushing her to success, looks up to Kawhi Leonard because of his humble nature, and hopes she serves as an inspiration to those who work hard for what they want.