Christian Unified’s Joey Vrzich takes on Torrey in first PGA Tour event

Joey Vrzich graduated from Christian High and then went on to play golf at the University of Nevada and Pepperdine.

He now gets to return home to compete in his first PGA tour event at the Farmers Insurance Open as the last sponsors exemption at a course he is so familiar with.

Not to mention, he is competing with his heart on his sleeve and for his dad who has faced a lot of adversity, but has learned to persevere.