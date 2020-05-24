Christian Youth Theater to host Talent-Thon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A National Youth Theater arts program with a local Branch here in San Diego, is hosting an on-line Talent-Thon to help raise funds for all Christian Youth Theater programs across the country.

This year marks 40 years of CYT (founded in San Diego by Paul & Sheryl Russell) and the COVID pandemic has put non-profit arts education organizations like this in jeopardy.

But students and families are sharing their talent to help CYT in this time, with a goal to raise $1,000,000! cyt.org/talent allows anyone, even if you’re not in CYT, to create your own talent page to share with others and ask them to “Vote” by donating for your talent video. Every $1 is a vote.

There are celebrity “Wild Card” judges and some great prizes being awarded, with the grand prize being a virtual meet and greet with Jon M. Chu, Hollywood Director of Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming movie musical, In the Heights by Lin Manuel.

The contest runs until June 20th, and will finish with an online, live event where winners will be announced. To find out more on how you can enter, vote, or simply enjoy watching all of the talent, go to cyt.org/talent.