Christina Carter Nichols runs for City Council District 6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christina Carter Nichols is running for City Council District 6 as current councilmember Chris Cate terms out in 2022.

Nichols herself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her run.

Nichols graduated from Mira Mesa High School in 1997, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from Louisiana State University, Shreveport.

As a child of two active-duty marines, Nichols spent a lot of her childhood traveling but home base was always her grandparents’ home in Mira Mesa.

She described meeting many different types of people throughout her life of traveling, which has taught her the beauty of diversity and overcoming adversity.

Her business background helped develop her solution-based thinking.

District 6 communities include Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Rancho Peñasquitos, and Clairemont Mesa East/West.

To learn more about her campaign, visit www.christinanichols.us/