Christmas De Mayo Celebrity Golf with Andre Reed Foundation

The Andre Reed Foundation brings together celebrities like Bill Walton, Warren Moon, and former Patrick Henry standout and Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver Dezmond Patton all for a good cause benefiting children in the community.

Due to COVID the event couldn’t be held around Christmas time but time was still found to come together for the kids and to emphasize the importance of reading and helping the youth excel.

We hear from Hall of Famer Andre Reed on what the cause means to him.