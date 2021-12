Christmas message from Father Pat, as the holiday nears

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Christmas is now just a few days away it is important to remind ourselves to remember what the spirit of Christmas is all about.

Father Pat Mulcahy, pastor of The Mary Star of the Sea Parish in La Jolla, joined KUSI News to share a special Christmas message.

Mass info:

Christmas Eve Masses 4PM, 6PM, 8PM (Spanish) and 10PM

Christmas Day Masses 8AM & 10AM

For more from Father Pat: https://bit.ly/3H6YdSK