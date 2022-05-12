Christopher Rodriguez (R): I am Mike Levin’s worst nightmare





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Decorated combat Marine and Republican Christopher Rodriguez is a candidate for the 49th congressional district race.

In his recent campaign ad, Rodriguez has said that he’s trying to take down establishment candidates who have remained in office for years without making any meaningful progress or improvement in their communities.

Rodriguez himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his campaign.