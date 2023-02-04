Chronic absenteeism rises to 28% at SDUSD schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent reports show a rise in chronic absenteeism in SDUSD schools.

During Fall Semester of 2022 through January of 2023, more than 27,000 of the 98,000 students enrolled were chronically absent.

This represents an increase from 12% to 28% before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becca Williams, a concerned parent and a former candidate for school board, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss how this impacts the educational culture at individual schools.