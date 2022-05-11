‘Chrysalis’ center for the arts dedicates it’s program to students experiencing homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Barrio Logan School officially opens a new Center for the Arts called, “Chrysalis”, dedicated to students experiencing homelessness.

“The Chrysalis continues the evolution of Monarch School Project’s arts program, creating a visual and performing arts department that follows a CYD model, a holistic approach to deeply engaging young people through the arts and creativity to promote personal well-being to support students in reaching their full potential.”

