Chula Vista and Sacramento leaders push to establish new four-year college

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Efforts are underway by both local Chula Vista leaders and interested parties in Sacramento to establish a four-year university in the City of Chula Vista.

It has been a goal in the South Bay for decades to establish a local secondary educational facility for the benefit of the community.

Recently introduced AB 837 would grant an exemption to certain housing and land legislation that previously blocked the development of a four-year institution.

