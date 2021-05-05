Chula Vista Bayfront ribbon cutting celebration for RV resort and bike path

CHULA VSITA (KUSI) – Chula Vista and Port of San Diego officials celebrated the first major developments of Chula Vista’s much anticipated Bayfront project, and RV Resort and a pedestrian bike path.

The Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay and the Sweetwater Bicycle Path & Promenade are the first major projects in the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan to break ground and now open, the transformation of the Chula Vista Bayfront is well underway!

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live in Chula Vista with the details.