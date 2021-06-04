Chula Vista Brewery collaborates with former linebacker Donnie Edwards and Best Defense Foundation

Chula Vista Brewery owner Tim Parker out of the blue got a phone call from none other than former linebacker Donnie Edwards. Edwards was interested in collaborating on a beer to support the Best Defense Foundation. Edwards, a grad of Chula Vista High, knew Chula Vista Brewery was the perfect fit. The brewery is owned by Parker who is a Navy veteran and their head brewer James Hodge is a Marine veteran. Together they created Operation Overlord Pilsner. A portion of the proceeds will go to Best Defense Foundation that provides education, transition help and opportunities for closure to our veterans.

This Sunday the brewery will be hosting a walk to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day at 1pm.